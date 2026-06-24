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Breeze Airways Launching Nonstop Flights From BWI

Published on June 24, 2026

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Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will welcome a new airline this fall as Breeze Airways launches nonstop service to destinations in Vermont and Florida.

Breeze Airways announced plans to begin operations at BWI Marshall Airport in October, introducing direct flights to Burlington, Vermont, and Vero Beach, Florida. The addition marks the airline’s entry into the Baltimore market and expands the airport’s growing network of destinations.

“We are excited to welcome Breeze Airways to our market and to celebrate the addition of these two new routes,” said Shannetta Griffin, executive director and CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “The new service will boost tourism and economic development while providing our passengers with convenient access to attractive destinations.”

According to the airline, round-trip service to Vero Beach will begin on Oct. 1, while flights to Burlington are scheduled to launch on Oct. 4. Both routes will operate three times weekly on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Additional flight schedules and ticket information are available through Breeze Airways’ website and mobile app.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Baltimore into the Breeze network and expand our service in Maryland,” said Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman. “With two new nonstop destinations, we believe travelers in the region will appreciate the value and convenience Breeze offers.”

Airport officials said the arrival of Breeze Airways further strengthens BWI Marshall Airport’s position as a key transportation hub and economic engine for the region.

Breeze Airways Launching Nonstop Flights From BWI was originally published on 92q.com

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