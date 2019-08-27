Family Defends Robbery Suspect, After He’s Killed By Off-Duty Officer & Retired Officer

The family of an armed robber fatally shot by an off-duty school police officer and a retired Department of Corrections officer are speaking out after his death.

Family members gathered outside City Hall Monday identified him as 22-year-old Devonte Jones and said they don’t believe he would have tried to rob anyone.

Investigators say Jones was shot when he tried robbing a group of men. That’s a stunning allegation, according to Jones‘s mother.

