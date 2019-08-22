Mom Accused of Suffocating Newborn Release on Bond

A Columbia mom facing murder charges in the death of her newborn baby, has been release on bond.
Moira Akers’ bail was set at $150,000 and she posted in Tuesday.
The 38-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges after she place her newborn boy in a zipped plastic bag after her home birth back in November 2018, suffocating him.
See Also: Bronx Mother Who Allegedly Threw Newborn Out Of Building Being Probed For Previous Infant Death
See Also: Nurse Sues Hospital For Reassigning Her After Dad Of Newborn Writes Alleged Racist Note
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore