Baltimore City Council Plan For Tighter Ethics Rules After Pugh Scandal

The Baltimore City Council voted 15-0 to pass the new legislation proposed by City Councilman Ryan Dorsey for stricter ethics regulations for those who hold office following the former Mayor Catherine Pugh book-dealing scandal.

Former Mayor Pugh negotiated the sale of a half-million dollars worth of books to the University of Maryland Medical System, while sitting on its board. It was revealed Pugh also sold her children’s books to various entities doing business with the city, such as Kaiser Permanente and Associated Black Charities.

Source:WMAR2News