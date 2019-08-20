Larry Young Morning Show
No Plans For Baltimore City Police To Use Surveillance Plane

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

After a meeting Monday with the operator of controversial surveillance flights over Baltimore, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has decided not to bring them back.

“The Commissioner learned a lot today about the surveillance plane program and still has no plans to bring it back,” police spokesman Matt Jablow said.

The freeze frame of video is just an example of the imagery Persistent Surveillance Solutions says could help reduce murders and shootings in Baltimore by 30 percent; employing a Cessna plane with an eye in the sky — that never blinks.

