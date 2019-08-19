Local
Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Monday

The Baltimore City Health Commissioner declared a Code Red extreme heat alert for Sunday through Monday. Officials say extreme heat is particularly dangerous to young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions.

Free city cooling centers will be open.

The Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Community Action Partnership will open the following cooling centers on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.:

  • Northern Community Action Partnership Center 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084
  • Southern Community Action Partnership Center (closed Sunday) 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center, 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900
  • Northwest Community Action Partnership Center 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384
  • Southeast Community Action Partnership Center 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518
  • Eastern Community Action Partnership Center 1731 E. Chase Street, (410) 545-0136

 

