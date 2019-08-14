Local
Owings Mills Family Grieves After 19-Year-Old Student Is Killed

Columbus Police Car

Baltimore police are looking for the driver of a silver car involved in a deadly hit-and-run. Keshon Nowlin,19, a Bowie State University student from Owings Mills, was killed and three other people were hurt in that accident.

He died in the crash, and three others were injured after their Nissan Altima was stopped in the 1200 block of Hilton Parkway, trying to change a tire, when the sedan struck the four people.

owings mills

 

