Owings Mills Apartment Building Receives Severe Damage During Storm

A Wednesday night storm caused serious damage and left thousands without power throughout Baltimore County.

Foundry Centre Apartments at 20 Garrison View Road is condemned after suffering significant damages after a lightning strike took off nearly the entire side of the building.

The Owings MIlls neighborhood suffered a hard hit following heavy rain and strong wind.

Source:FoxBaltimore