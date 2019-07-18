Larry Young Morning Show
Owings Mills Apartment Building Receives Severe Damage During Storm

Flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A Wednesday night storm caused serious damage and left thousands without power throughout Baltimore County.

Foundry Centre Apartments at 20 Garrison View Road is condemned after suffering significant damages after a lightning strike took off nearly the entire side of the building.

The Owings MIlls neighborhood suffered a hard hit following heavy rain and strong wind.

