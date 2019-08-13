Local
HomeLocal

Greater Baltimore Urban League Denies BPD Request To Use Their Building To Monitor Crime

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The Greater Baltimore Urban League said it will not allow the city’s police department to use their building to monitor crime in a west Baltimore neighborhood. Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello called Greater Baltimore Urban League president Tiffany Majors last week to ask a favor on behalf of the Baltimore Police: Could detectives use the nonprofit’s West Side headquarters to conduct covert surveillance of suspected drug dealing in an adjacent apartment complex?

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal

 

Baltimore , The Greater Baltimore Urban League

Videos
Local
Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison
Greater Baltimore Urban League Denies BPD Request To…

The Greater Baltimore Urban League said it will not allow the city’s police department to use their building to monitor…
08.13.19
Baltimore
Surveillance Photos Surface From Rep. Cummings Burglary

We’re getting a first look at the suspect behind the burglary at the home belonging to Congressman Elijah Cummings. His…
08.12.19
Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison
Baltimore Police Sgt. Carrington Says “I’ll Be Back”…

Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington spoke out for the first time after getting shot earlier in the week, posting a…
08.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close