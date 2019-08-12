Local
Surveillance Photos Surface From Rep. Cummings Burglary

Baltimore

We’re getting a first look at the suspect behind the burglary at the home belonging to Congressman Elijah Cummings.

His wife, Maya, posted the pictures to her Twitter, asking her followers to help her identify the logo on the suspect’s hat, saying that he never made it past the hallway. He is also seen apparently leaving on a bike.

The Cummings home in the Druid Heights area was burglarized July 27. The break-in happened the day before President Donald Trump blasted Cummings by criticizing his district as “a rodent infested mess.”

