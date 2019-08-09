Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling Sister Over A Wi-Fi Password

A 19-year-old girl was killed by her brother for the most frivolous thing—a Wifi password.

According to WSB-TV, in 2018 Kevon Watkins, who was 16 at the time, was charged with the death of Alexus Watkins when he strangled her after he was confronted for changing the password to the Wifi in his home. See, he was upset that too many people were using the network, which was slowing down his Xbox connection.

Apparently, his mother tried to remove the Xbox from his room, but when his sister confronted him, he put her in a chokehold for 10 minutes, only letting go when the police arrived on the scene, according to witness testimony at his murder trial.

Alexus was pronounced dead from asphyxiation at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, early the next morning.

Earlier this week, Kevon was recently found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault. He was spend the rest of his life in prison.

Watkin’s lawyer asked for a bench trial, one where the judge makes the decision about the plantiff’s innocence, not a jury of one’s peers. Bibb County Superior Court Judge Verda Colvin told the court that she nixed manslaughter charges for felony murder because his brother tried to stop him and he kept choking his sister.

“Even under the best estimation, by the time [a sheriff’s deputy] got there …. It had been at least 11 minutes that the defendant had to have been choking his sister,” Colvin said, adding, “In those 10 minutes, she had to have stopped moving. Perhaps that wasn’t noticed by the defendant because he was still angry.”

Hearing sentence, Watkins and as he left the courtroom, he sobbed, muttering, “I’m sorry,” WSB noted.

Posted August 9, 2019

