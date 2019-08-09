Local
Former Pastor Charged With Sexually Abusing Teen

A former pastor of Dundalk church now faces child sex abuse charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl who babysat his children in 2007.

The incidents took place on church grounds and at other locations in the Baltimore area.

The abuse spanned between January and August 2007, police said.

Police believe there may be other victims and are hoping they will come forward.

Cameron Shane Giovanelli, 42, now lives in Orange Park, Florida. He is charged with the sexual abuse of a minor, perverted practice, and fourth-degree sexual offense stemming from the illegal sexual contact he had with a student at the Calvary Baptist Church in Dundalk.

Source:Fox Baltimore

