Four Fans Kick-Out Of Orioles Game For Posting Up A Trump Banner

Four fans were kicked out of Camden Yards during Thursday’s Orioles game for unveiling a banner supporting President Trump’s reelection.

The banner which said, “Trump 2020” was unveiled for less 10 minutes in 8th inning before Baltimore Police and stadium officials had the fans take banner down and escorted out Oriole Park.

Stadium policy is no banners can be hung anywhere. The teams policy says, “banners are subject to confiscation if the content is commercial, political, and/or in bad taste according to the Orioles discretion.”

Dre Johnson Posted August 2, 2019

