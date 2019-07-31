Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police Department Employee

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee.

Police say they arrested the boy at a convenience store in Columbia following an investigation and search for the suspects seen on video beating the BPD employee on Albermarle Street near East Lombard Street.

Police are crediting the arrest to the community- saying it was through social media and anonymous tips that led them to the suspect.

