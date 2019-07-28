We know that First Lady Michelle Obama came to Baltimore a few times during her time at the White House as well as President Barack Obama and they have seen the beauty of Baltimore. The First Lady isn’t going for the tweets of Donald Trump, so she sent a tweet of her own to show how great Baltimore is. President Barack Obama even had an op-ed for us to read. Check it out below.
See Also: Gov. Hogan, Balt. County Exec. Johnny Olszewski Respond To Pres. Trump’s Tweets
See Also: Trump Responds To Claims That Tweets About Cummings & Baltimore Are Racist
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Barack & Michelle Obama Defend Baltimore in Tweets & Op-Ed was originally published on 92q.com