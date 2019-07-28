Barack & Michelle Obama Defend Baltimore in Tweets & Op-Ed

We know that First Lady Michelle Obama came to Baltimore a few times during her time at the White House as well as President Barack Obama and they have seen the beauty of Baltimore. The First Lady isn’t going for the tweets of Donald Trump, so she sent a tweet of her own to show how great Baltimore is. President Barack Obama even had an op-ed for us to read. Check it out below.

I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration. But more than what we did, I’m proud of how they’re continuing to fight for an America that’s better. https://t.co/0cfDltjueP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 27, 2019

On #NationalDanceDay, I'm shouting out the Lethal Ladies, a Baltimore STEP team who I saw perform back in 2017. I’m so proud of you all—and everyone who’s dancing today! pic.twitter.com/U15Be9wSMs — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 27, 2019

