Barack & Michelle Obama Defend Baltimore in Tweets & Op-Ed

Michelle Obama

We know that First Lady Michelle Obama came to Baltimore a few times during her time at the White House as well as President Barack Obama and they have seen the beauty of Baltimore. The First Lady isn’t going for the tweets of Donald Trump, so she sent a tweet of her own to show how great Baltimore is. President Barack Obama even had an op-ed for us to read. Check it out below.

Barack & Michelle Obama Defend Baltimore in Tweets & Op-Ed was originally published on 92q.com

