A string of fires are under investigation in the Edmondson Village area of Baltimore. There was at least 4 house fires and 2 car fires. pic.twitter.com/EGlLHpekSF — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) July 29, 2019

Baltimore City firefighters spent part of their Monday morning putting out a string of fires in Edmondson Village.

The first one broke out on Mount Holly around 2 a.m., followed by fires on Lyndhurst Street, Wildwood Parkway and West Franklin.

There were also at least two car fires and dumpster fires in the area.

No word yet if any of these fires are connected.

As the sun comes up you can really see the damage to the house on Lyndhurst St. pic.twitter.com/UyivfTIQq4 — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) July 29, 2019

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: