Truck Carrying 40K Pounds of Hershey Chocolate Flips Over Montgomery County

A tractor trailer carrying tens of thousands of pounds of chocolate bars rolled over on I-270 in Montgomery County early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 270 on-ramp to Route 118. Police told CBS Baltimore, the truck hit a police squad car before jack-knifing and overturning, trapping the driver inside and scattering Hershey chocolate bars and Kit Kat bars across the roadway.

The police officer was not hurt. Hazardous materials crews helped remove diesel fuel from the truck.

ICYMI – DYK – Candy is involved, but nothing sweet about it…. Police car struck, jack-knifed & overturned TT w/ entrapment, TT driver extricated & transported w/ NLT injuries, cargo 40K lbs of Hersey Chocolate Bars & Kit Kat among other things @HersheyFire @MDSP @MDSHA https://t.co/zGUuti32nn — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 26, 2019

Traffic was delayed in the area for several hours.

A tractor-trailer truck struck an MCPD cruiser who was on a traffic stop. Officers are uninjured thankfully! A solid reminder to move over if you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road. It’s the law!!! pic.twitter.com/2vUXNSTIwI — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 26, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: