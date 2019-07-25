Local
HomeLocal

Kim Kardashian Visits Inmates In Correctional Treatment Facility In Southeast D.C.

Leave a comment
2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala - Arrivals

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / WENN

Kim Kardashian West paid a visit to a local Washington, D.C. correctional facility on Tuesday. A spokesperson said that the Reality star spoke to men and women in jail in Southeast D.C.

Also Read: The Woman Kim Kardashian Helped Get Out Of Jail, Alice Marie Johnson Is Free & Grateful

D.C. Department of Corrections said Kardashian came to discussed criminal justice reform and the Georgetown Prison Scholars program. The program hosts courses in English, philosophy, debate, and government at the D.C. Central Treatment Facility.

Kardashian is currently working on a 2-hour documentary for Oxygen about her criminal justice reform advocacy.

Source: NBC 4

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

Kim Kardashian Visits Inmates In Correctional Treatment Facility In Southeast D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

Kim Kardashian , washington dc

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING
Local Barber, Social Media Influencer Killed in Baltimore…

Baltimore Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that killed Devon Chavis. A local barber and Instagram star,…
07.25.19
A generic vechicle on 4 August 1998. AFR GENERICS Picture by LOUISE KENNERLEY
Woman Hit & Killed By Car on I-695

A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on the outer loop of I-695 early Thursday morning…
07.25.19
Police Tape
1 Dead, 7 Hurt in Several Baltimore Shooting

One person is dead and several others are hurt after a series of overnight shootings. Baltimore Police tell CBS Baltimore,…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close