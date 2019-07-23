A new City Council bill proposal seeks to help Baltimore’s youth cope with trauma.

According to a report, it’s estimated more than half of Baltimore’s youth have experienced trauma, from exposure to violence, loss and homelessness.

The bill is sponsored by City Councilman Zeke Cohen of District 1.

“We have tried the ‘tough on crime, lock’em up, zero tolerance,’ and it has failed,” Cohen said.

It intends to moved Baltimore into the same direction as other the cities who use trauma-informed care.

City Council Bill To Help Baltimore’s Youth Cope With Trauma was originally published on 92q.com

