AFRAM is back for 2019 as the city celebrates African American art, music and culture.

The free, two-day festival will take place in historic, Druid Hill Park on August 10 and 11. From live music to interactive games and your favorite local food, there is something for everyone.

Bring your friends and family out. Visit aframbaltimore.com for all the festival details.

2019 AFRAM Lineup Announced, Rick Ross, Sevyn Streeter & More Set to Perform was originally published on 92q.com

