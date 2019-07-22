Local
Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Was Robbed At Gun Point

Baltimore City Police have confirmed Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and a woman were robbed at gun point Friday evening near Patterson Park.

At around 9 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 2200 block of East Pratt Street to investigate a reported robbery. When officers arrived to the scene, they spoke to Murphy and his wife who said that they had just been robbed at gunpoint.

Police say the men announced it was a robbery, showed a gun and fled with a wallet, a purse, cash and multiple cellphones.

