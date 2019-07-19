National
Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Sesame Street’ Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees

Earth, Wind And Fire Perform At Fillmore Miami Beach

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

A big honor for legendary R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire.

The group is among the 2019 recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, announced Thursday (July 18). Other honorees include pop singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, 11-time Grammy-winning symphony conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and “Sesame Street.”

The public television educational mainstay is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. “Sesame Street” is the first television program to receive the honor.

All honorees will be celebrated at the 42nd annual ceremony in Washington, which will be broadcasted a week later on CBS.

Earth, Wind & Fire, 'Sesame Street' Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

