A big honor for legendary R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire.

The group is among the 2019 recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, announced Thursday (July 18). Other honorees include pop singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, 11-time Grammy-winning symphony conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and “Sesame Street.”

The public television educational mainstay is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. “Sesame Street” is the first television program to receive the honor.

All honorees will be celebrated at the 42nd annual ceremony in Washington, which will be broadcasted a week later on CBS.

Source: New York Post

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Sesame Street’ Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

tkminspired Posted 8 hours ago

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: