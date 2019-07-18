Local
ICE Considering Opening New Detention Center in Maryland

A new ICE detention facility could open in Maryland, housing hundreds of men and women.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Immigration and Customs Enforcement advertised on a federal contracts forum to seek potential locations. A new facility would join ICE detention centers already operating in Worcester, Frederick and Howard counties.

The new facility would house 600 to 800 men and women.

The deadline for bid submissions in Maryland was April 18. The Sun had filed a Freedom of Information Act request to view the submissions. But it said ICE officials missed the deadline to respond and didn’t respond to follow-up emails.

