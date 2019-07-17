Family of Man Killed in Clinic Shooting Says Victim Had Safety Concerns

The family of a man killed during a gunman’s rampage inside a Baltimore drug treatment center Monday said he was concerned about his security in the neighborhood surrounding the clinic on Maryland Avenue and West 21st Street.
The family of David Caldwell, 52, said he worked several months there as a phlebotomist. His sister Charlene Weigman told CBS Baltimore her brother had a huge heart, caring for several adopted and foster dogs.
“In his belongings, we found a piece of paper that said if something happens, LabCorp is aware he complained about security,” Weigman said.
Baltimore Police Sergeant Billy Shiflett remains in the hospital recovering after he was shot in the incident.
