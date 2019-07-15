Officer Injured in Substance Abuse Center Monday Morning

Baltimore Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting at a substance abuse center.
An officer was hurt when the gunman was allegedly trying to steal medication from the clinic according to witnesses.
The shooting on the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue. Police said the injured officer was taken to Shock Trauma.
At this time, no word on the extent of the officer’s injuries.
Source: CBS Baltimore
