Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 3900 block of Chatham Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Witnesses tell CBS Baltimore a dog was also shot and killed at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

