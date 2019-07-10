Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog.
Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 3900 block of Chatham Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The man was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
Witnesses tell CBS Baltimore a dog was also shot and killed at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
See Also: Video Shows Cop Telling Children That Police Dogs Are Used To Find ‘Black Bad Guys’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore