Baltimore Police Commissioner: 64 Arrests In 3 Days

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the arrests of more than 60 violent repeat offenders in the city.

Harrison said as a result of the three day warrant initiative that took place on July 1st through July 3rd, a total of 64 people were arrested and 23 additional open warrants were cleared.

The crackdown began Monday and ended on Wednesday with a total of 64 arrests. All of the arrests happened in Baltimore City and were for crimes such as homicide, robberies, assault, burglary, and carjacking. Harrison says this includes the arrests of 18-year-old Donyell Morris and 17-year-old Charles Anderson who were allegedly involved in a double murder on the 1200 block of Bloomingdale Road on Tuesday. The shooting resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman. Harrison says in their pursuit, officers were able to receive signed warrants within 24 hours and make an arrest a couple days later.

The Commissioner explained that several of the people arrested had multiple open warrants which were satisfied by the single arrest.

Source:FoxBaltimore