Baltimore City Health Commissioner Declares Code Red Extreme Heat

As temperatures climb towards 100 degrees and humidity thickens the air, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr.Letita Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat warning for tomorrow, Wednesday, July 3 through Saturday, July 6.

City health officials advise residents to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, reduce outdoor activities, stay inside during the hottest time of the day, seek relief in air-conditioned locations and check on older, sick or frail neighbors who may need help.

The following cooling centers are open Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

Northern Community Action Partnership Center 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

Southern Community Action Partnership Center 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900,

Northwest Community Action Partnership Center 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

 

