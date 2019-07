A group of over 400 Baltimore City high school graduates were welcomed by Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Baltimore City Community College (BCCC) for the second class of its Mayor’s Scholars Program (MSP)- a tuition-free scholarship allowing students to earn their associate’s degree or complete a workforce development program.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:FoxBaltimore