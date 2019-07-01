Local
HomeLocal

Attorney Smuggling Drugs Into Prison Arrested

Leave a comment
laws

Source: Getty Images Stock photo / Getty Images

A Baltimore attorney has been arrested and charged with smuggling drugs into the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services in a statement Saturday said Steven Thurman Mitchell was arrested Friday after he hid more than 100 strips of the narcotic suboxone in binders that he took into the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown during a visit with a client.

The agency on Sunday said officers set up a checkpoint after receiving a tip and intercepted the Glenn Dale resident. Johnson faces multiple counts, including drug possession and possession with intent to distribute.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:FoxBaltimore

comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close