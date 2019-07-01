Attorney Smuggling Drugs Into Prison Arrested

A Baltimore attorney has been arrested and charged with smuggling drugs into the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services in a statement Saturday said Steven Thurman Mitchell was arrested Friday after he hid more than 100 strips of the narcotic suboxone in binders that he took into the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown during a visit with a client.

The agency on Sunday said officers set up a checkpoint after receiving a tip and intercepted the Glenn Dale resident. Johnson faces multiple counts, including drug possession and possession with intent to distribute.

