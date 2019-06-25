Local
HomeLocal

Authorities Seize $10 Million Worth of Cocaine at Port of Baltimore

Let it snow!

Leave a comment
Massive Cocaine Bust in Port of Philadelphia

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Law enforcement officials announced another major drug bust Tuesday–this time at the Port of Baltimore.

According to CBS Baltimore, 333 pounds of cocaine was found among beach chairs inside of a shipping container earlier this month. It’s the largest seizure U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has ever seen at the port.

The vessel arrived from China after traveling through Panama. Authorities seized four black bags which contained 125 bricks of a white, powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine.

The estimated street value? $10 million.

Federal authorities are still looking for its owner.

See Also: $1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia Shipping Yard

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Cocaine , Port of Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close