Foodie Call: Nearly A Third Of Women Have Gone On Dates Just For Free Food!

Couple ordering at fancy restaurant

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Fellas, you know the woman who has you saved as “Food” in her phone? Turns out, you aren’t alone.

According to a study conducted by researchers as Azusa Pacific University and U.C. Merced found that “23 to 33% of women surveyed had engaged in a foodie call.”

Want to know the kicker? Researchers in this particular study found that people who were likely to engage in “foodie calls” were also the same people to have negative personality traits such as narcissism and more likely are to engage in deceitful behavior.

What else are “foodie call” participants more likely to do? According to the study, they’re more likely to engage in “one-night stands, faking an orgasm, or sending unsolicited sexual pictures.”

And you thought Future was wildin’ when he said, “Chicken wings & fries, we don’t go on dates.”

