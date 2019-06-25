Baltimore City Public Schools To Give Free Meals To Children During Summer

Baltimore City Public Schools will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program this year. It provides breakfast and lunch for free to children 18 years and younger during the summer.

Meals are available to those who participate in summer programs or on a drop-in basis.

People ages 19 and older who have mental or physical disabilities and participate during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program are also eligible to receive meals.

Source:WMAR2News