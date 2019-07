Water was restored to some of the residents of the Poe Homes Sunday after nearly a week without it.

The Department of Public Works says contractors successfully installed a temporary bypass.

While the water is back on, water pressure is now a problem for many of the residents.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:FoxBaltimore