BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison To Enforce Overtime Pay Limits

Baltimore’s police chief is planning to tighten up on the department’s overtime issues as it struggles to enforce the 32-hour limit.

According to the Baltimore Sun, some officers are working up to 70 hours a week, and cashing in checks that are ranking them among the city’s highest paid employees, sometimes exceeding $200,000.

Police commissioner Harrison said the department lacks enforcement of overtime rules, posing financial, health and safety issues for the city.

Officers are paid time-and-a-half for extra hours and are required to log it via an “antiquated” handwritten system despite other available technology.

The newspaper said overtime costs have risen to almost $50 million for a department of about 2,500 officers with 2018 data showing seven officers even earned more than the mayor’s salary of $178,000.

