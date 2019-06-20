Local
BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison To Enforce Overtime Pay Limits

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Baltimore’s police chief is planning to tighten up on the department’s overtime issues as it struggles to enforce the 32-hour limit.

According to the Baltimore Sun, some officers are working up to 70 hours a week, and cashing in checks that are ranking them among the city’s highest paid employees, sometimes exceeding $200,000.

Police commissioner Harrison said the department lacks enforcement of overtime rules, posing financial, health and safety issues for the city.

Officers are paid time-and-a-half for extra hours and are required to log it via an “antiquated” handwritten system despite other available technology.

The newspaper said overtime costs have risen to almost $50 million for a department of about 2,500 officers with 2018 data showing seven officers even earned more than the mayor’s salary of $178,000.

