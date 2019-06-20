Gervonta Davis Coming Home To Defend His Title

Gervonta Davis is getting ready for his big fight back home in Baltimore.

The two-time super featherweight champion is bringing his title home and is gearing up to face off against Ricardo Nuñez at the Royal Farms Arena July 27.

On the big stage, in front of a cheering crowd at Mondawmin Mall, Davis announced he’s coming home to the ring at Royal Farms Arena. He’ll defend his title. The two-time Super Featherweight champion is from West Baltimore.

Source:WMAR2News