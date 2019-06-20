Larry Young Morning Show
HomeLarry Young Morning Show

Gervonta Davis Coming Home To Defend His Title

Leave a comment
Vintage boxing gloves

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

Gervonta Davis is getting ready for his big fight back home in Baltimore.

The two-time super featherweight champion is bringing his title home and is gearing up to face off against Ricardo Nuñez at the Royal Farms Arena July 27.

On the big stage, in front of a cheering crowd at Mondawmin Mall, Davis announced he’s coming home to the ring at Royal Farms Arena. He’ll defend his title. The two-time Super Featherweight champion is from West Baltimore.

See Also: Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Breaks Up Fight Outside Strip Club [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:WMAR2News

Baltimore , Gervonta Davis

comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close