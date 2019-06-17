National
Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’ Rather Than Abs

Cheers for loving the skin that you're in. 

Overweight young man

Source: ozgurdonmaz / Getty

Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has become the new six pack.

Researchers found 65% of women view the “dad bod” as attractive with 61% saying men with a gut are sexy.

It doesn’t stop there; 79% of men who have a dad bod say they are happier with their body and 46% say they’re much more relaxed.

Ladies, if this class of men sound like your type, Planet Fitness reports there are 23 million men who identify as having a “dad bod.”

Happy dating!

Source: Planet Fitness

Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’ Rather Than Abs was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

