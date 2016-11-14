Recipes
HomeRecipes

Quick Meal Monday On Majic facebook live (Yummy Pork Chops)

Leave a comment

Cook with Robert Bassman Washington tonight at 8:30pm on Majic 102.1 facebook live. Tonights recipe comes from Shona Anthony one of our Majic listeners, below is all the ingredients you will need to join in the experience.

Ingredients and directions 

4 pork chops, 2 cup Italian dressing, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1/2 tsp pepper.  Mix Italian dressing, soy sauce and pepper in bowl. Place chops in pan on medium and pour mixture over chops. Cover pan and simmer for 25 minutes.

Quick Meal Monday On Majic facebook live (Yummy Pork Chops) was originally published on MyHoustonMajic.com

Pork , pork chops , Quick Meal Monday

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Rain Pryor
Actress Rain Pryor Vane Files Paperwork To Run…

Actress Rain Pryor Vane has officially filed paperwork to run for city council in Baltimore’s third district. She is taking…
07.19.19
African American boy swimming in swimming pool
Health Commissioner Extends Code Red Extreme Heat Alert…

The Baltimore City Health Commissioner has extended a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Monday, July 22. Maryland is under…
07.19.19
US-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-MIGRANTS
ICE Considering Opening New Detention Center in Maryland

A new ICE detention facility could open in Maryland, housing hundreds of men and women. According to the Baltimore Sun, Immigration…
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close