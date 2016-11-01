Local
Home

6 Killed In MTA, School Bus Accident In Baltimore

Leave a comment

At least six people were killed this morning (November 1) after a school bus with no children on board crashed into a commuter bus in Southwest Baltimore on Frederick Avenue at Monastery Avenue.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m., according to Fox 45. Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith confirmed the fatalities and details of the accident, where the school bus was “traveling east on Frederick Avenue when it struck a Ford Mustang, hit a pillar at a cemetery, continued east onto oncoming traffic and struck the MTA bus.”

A school bus aide, the Mustang driver and eight MTA bus passengers were injured and taken to the hospital. The school bus driver, along with five passengers on the MTA bus died.

Expect closures and delays on the 3800 block of Frederick.

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

For The Latest News:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#QSchoolDays: Back To School 2016
15 photos

SOURCE: Fox 45

accident , crash , school bus

comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Rain Pryor
Actress Rain Pryor Vane Files Paperwork To Run…

Actress Rain Pryor Vane has officially filed paperwork to run for city council in Baltimore’s third district. She is taking…
07.19.19
African American boy swimming in swimming pool
Health Commissioner Extends Code Red Extreme Heat Alert…

The Baltimore City Health Commissioner has extended a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Monday, July 22. Maryland is under…
07.19.19
US-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-MIGRANTS
ICE Considering Opening New Detention Center in Maryland

A new ICE detention facility could open in Maryland, housing hundreds of men and women. According to the Baltimore Sun, Immigration…
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close