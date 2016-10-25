EXCLUSIVE: Baltimore City & County Officially Name October 25 “Cathy Hughes Day” [VIDEO]

Congrats are in order for Radio One, Inc. Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, who was honored today (October 25) with her own day: “Cathy Hughes Day.”

Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz presented her with the special award at the Radio One Baltimore offices, where the staff, city officials and other dignitaries alike gathered for a celebratory brunch hosted by WOLB 1010’s Larry Young.

Baltimore holds a special place in Mrs. Hughes heart, as WOLB 1010 and 92Q were the first major stations outside of the Washington, D.C. market (WOL and WMMJ were the original flagship stations) she acquired in the early 90s.

RELATED: Cathy Hughes Talks About The Influence Of Black Culture

The news comes just days after Mrs. Hughes was honored by Howard University for her game-changing contributions to black media; the communications school commemorated her commitment to excellence by appointing her as its new namesake – the Cathy Hughes School of Communications.

RELATED: Watch the Cathy Hughes School of Communications Naming Ceremony [VIDEO]

Cathy Hughes is a dynamic, media pioneer who demonstrates the power of one – one woman, one vision, one company – Radio One. As Founder and Chairperson of Radio One, Inc., the largest African-American owned and operated, broadcast company in the nation, Hughes’ unprecedented career has spawned a multi-media conglomerate that generates original content across the spectrums of radio, television and digital media.

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!