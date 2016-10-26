Washington, D.C., police are investigating a parent who was caught on surveillance cameras punching a 7-year-old in the stomach.

According to WLJA, the child’s mother, Lena Mclean, requested the video of the Spring Academy’s hallway after her 7-year-old son John told her he had been assaulted by a schoolmate’s parent. The punch caused the child to slump over after it was over.

“I was in the hallway, the day was on Wednesday, and then somebody punched me in my stomach,” John said. “It made my stomach real painful.“

The parent walked out the building afterwards.

Mclean later criticized school officials who she believes did nothing during and after the incident.

“You watched my son on that ground and you didn’t do nothing … and all you could say to me is you was playing” said Lena.

“You don’t bully a child, you don’t torment a child. I wouldn’t do that to you. I wouldn’t do that to none of your kids. I’ll feel much better when he is locked up,” she added.

A police report has been filed and they are currently investigating the incident. And on Friday, KIPP DC sent out a letter to parents, which said, “The health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff remains our No. 1 priority and we will continue to work closely with the police to ensure that students and staff are safe at school.”

The parent in the video has yet to be arrested.

Police Investigating 7-Year-Old Being Punched By Schoolmate’s Parent At Charter School was originally published on hellobeautiful.com