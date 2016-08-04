Praise Baltimore Welcomes Maurette Brown Clark As New Midday Host!

You read that right…

Beginning August 1, gospel royalty Maurette Brown Clark (who also happens to be a Baltimorean), will be joining the Praise Baltimore team as the new midday host!

Catch her on the all new “Sounds of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Multiple Stellar Award Winner, Maurette Brown Clark, is one of Gospel music’s sweethearts. Originally from Long Island, New York, Maurette began her singing career with her family group. Throughout her formative years, she continued singing with choirs, groups, as well as studying classical piano. Maurette’s first CD, How I Feel, was released in 1998 on Verity Records. This CD featured the radio friendly, “Breaking of Day” and earned her the Stellar Award for Best New Artist in 2000.

Her second CD, By His Grace, was released in 2002 on AIR Records, and featured her popular rendition of the praise and worship anthem, “I Just Want to Praise You.” This CD, as well, received a Gospel Music Workshop of America Gospel Excellence Award and two Stellar Award nominations. She was also nominated for a Dove Award for her participation in a remake of the Donnie McClurkin classic, “Stand,” featuring Marvin Sapp, Daryl Coley, and Helen Baylor.

Maurette’s third CD, entitled The Dream was released on AIR/Malaco Records in March 2007, and features the Billboard Gospel Singles Chart topping, “One God”, as well as “It Ain’t Over (Until God Says it’s Over)”. She was awarded the 2008 Stellar Award for Praise and Worship CD of the Year and her daughter Jada received the 2008 Stellar Award for Children’s Performance of the Year. Releasing her fourth solo project, entitled The Sound of Victory, on AIR/Malaco, the first single, “I Hear the Sound of Victory”, became the Number 17 Gospel Song of the Year for 2012 according to Billboard Magazine. The second single, “Awesome God” has also become a favorite amongst praise teams across the country, securing her place as the Princess of Praise and Worship.

Never one to be stuck on titles, but excited about the next phase in her music ministry, Maurette released new music this past year. Her single “King Oh King” was released digitally on April 14, 2015 and received a great reception from radio and consumers alike. It topped the Billboard Gospel Singles Chart at #12 and she was able to perform it for the final season of the Bobby Jones Gospel Show on BET. She is looking forward to completing a full project soon. She happily maintains her status as a member of Richard Smallwood’s choir, Vision, and again was featured on his latest project on the RCA Gospel label entitled, Anthology.

With all that she has been fortunate to accomplish, this singer/songwriter/producer/musician/wife and mom knows that with God, nothing is impossible and her life and music are a testimony to that fact. All the glory belongs to God.

