Late Night News Recap: DMX Sentenced To 6 Months In Jail, The Weeknd Takes Top 3 Spots On R&B Chart & More!

DMX just can’t seem to catch a break, as he has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for failure to pay child support. The Ruff Ryders MC was arrested last month in NYC just before performing at Radio City Music Hall, and has been sent to a jail in Buffalo, NY. DMX reportedly had $400,000 worth of unpaid child support, a warrant issued in White Plains for bail jumping and a robbery complaint out of Newark, New Jersey. [Billboard]

The Weeknd keeps raking in the wins, and this time he’s setting a record while doing so. The singer has landed the top 3 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B chart, with “The Hills” rising from 4-2, “Earned It” remaining at No. 3, and “Can’t Feel My Face” taking the No. 1 slot. It’s been an incredible year for The Weeknd. [Rap-Up]

Spike Lee may just be in the run for an Oscar this year, as he has just wrapped up filming his highly-anticipated movie, Chi-Raq. Reports say that folks are hearing whispers of Oscar potential, and it’s set to hit theaters this December, in order to make the Academy cut-off date. [TheYBF]

