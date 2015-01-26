Local
Home

Baltimore’s 2015 Hometown Champion Announced

Leave a comment

naacp_dl-gold-sponsored-2

Congrats Brendan Lee!

Brendan Lee

At a young age, Brendan fell victim to his surroundings due to his lack of guidance. After losing family and friends to alcoholism and street violence, he didn’t believe that he would live to reach adulthood.
At the age 27, Brendan is a Behavior Specialist at City Springs Charter School, and a Motivational Speaker. He was Awarded Key Staff Member of the year by the State of Maryland for aiding in decreasing suspensions in a low poverty school. He recently spoke at the White House to address issues plaguing today’s youth.
Brendan Lee has numerous contributions to his city. On or off the clock, he goes above and beyond to help children . He always says ” We live in a SOCIETY where doing WRONG is considered doing RIGHT and doing RIGHT is considered doing WRONG” and my goal is to change that!

Baltimore's 2015 Hometown Champion , Brendan Lee

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Columbus Police Car
Family of Teen Killed Pleads For Witnesses To…

The gunman behind the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy is still at large and the victim’s family is pleading…
07.26.19
New DDOT regs starting Nov. 3, will require all delivery trucks in DC to have a $323 annual permit to use commercial loading zones, in Washington, DC.
Truck Carrying 40K Pounds of Hershey Chocolate Flips…

A tractor trailer carrying tens of thousands of pounds of chocolate bars rolled over on I-270 in Montgomery County early…
07.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close