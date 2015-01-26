Baltimore’s 2015 Hometown Champion Announced

Congrats Brendan Lee!

At a young age, Brendan fell victim to his surroundings due to his lack of guidance. After losing family and friends to alcoholism and street violence, he didn’t believe that he would live to reach adulthood.

At the age 27, Brendan is a Behavior Specialist at City Springs Charter School, and a Motivational Speaker. He was Awarded Key Staff Member of the year by the State of Maryland for aiding in decreasing suspensions in a low poverty school. He recently spoke at the White House to address issues plaguing today’s youth.

Brendan Lee has numerous contributions to his city. On or off the clock, he goes above and beyond to help children . He always says ” We live in a SOCIETY where doing WRONG is considered doing RIGHT and doing RIGHT is considered doing WRONG” and my goal is to change that!

