And Another One: Louisa Moritz Comes Forward With Sexual Assault Allegations Against Bill Cosby

Add actress Louisa Moritz, best known for her role in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” to the list of women who have gone public with sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby, TMZ reports.

The 68-year-old actress claims that, in 1971, Cosby pushed his penis into her mouth backstage in her dressing room before an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson.

She says there was a knock at the door, and it was Cosby, who she says walked in and said he was impressed with her work and “implied that he was going to see to it that I will become a major star through his direction.” Moritz — who also played a cop in Cheech and Chong‘s “Up in Smoke” — says Cosby “suddenly approached me and took out his penis, which was now in the line of my face [she’s 5′] and pressed up against it.” She goes on, “He took his hands and put them on the back of my head and forced his penis in my mouth, saying, ‘have a taste of this. It will do you good in so many ways.” She says as Cosby walked out he turned and said, “Now you don’t want to upset me and the plans for your future, do you?” Moritz says she never told anyone, until now. She says although the statute of limitations has run, she intends to file a civil lawsuit against Cosby.

Moritz brings the total of women who have made shocking allegations against Cosby to 16.

“We’ve reached a point of absurdity. The stories are getting more ridiculous,” said Cosby’s attorney Marty Singer.

“Mortiz is a lawyer who was disciplined by the California State Bar and ordered not to practice. We pulled the documents — she can’t practice because she didn’t report certain quarterly reports … the nature of the reports is unclear from the documents.”

The Associated Press recently released an unedited version of an interview during which Cosby was asked about the allegations. And, just as with the NPR interview, the comedian was not pleased.

