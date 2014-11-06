Don’t Be Scurred … The Cast Of ‘Matthew 18′ Talk New Black Horror Flick [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On Thursday, Roland Martin and guest co-host Robin Robinson talked with the cast of “Matthew 18” via Skype on “NewsOne Now.” The Black horror film is slated to premiere in theaters November 14th and delves into an age-old conflict of religious faith vs. scientific scholarship. Actress Jennifer Jayleen Martinez, actress/comedian Luenell and the film’s director Roy Belfrey talked about their experience creating the thriller. Watch the official trailer below.

From www.matthew18movie.com:

Michelle Jamieson (Martinez) is too smart for faith. She has been raised in the tired traditions of her deeply religious family and is ready to expand her independent thought and stand in her logical, free-will. When the opportunity arises for her to separate from her Washington D.C. home and her bible-thumping parents, she takes a scholarship for her sought after medical program at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Eager to base her beliefs in the proof of science and develop her life decisions on the tangible experience of medicine – where every effect has a root cause and miracles come in the form of prescription slips; she wisps across the country to find her path, her truth. But what she finds supersedes her natural existence – making her mortality vulnerable to the spiritual realm she so comfortably doubted. Michelle stays in a Minneapolis mansion, a family property dating back many generations. She begins to encounter strange and unexplainable occurrences. As she is forced to investigate, what she uncovers is a world of family secrets and unspeakable evils that God himself may not save her from. In whose name will she cry out now?

