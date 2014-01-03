School Closings and Delays

Local
Information presented on this site is provided by school administrators, and business owners,  is updated every few minutes. To check for a closing or delay check below for a list of all closings for schools and businesses within the area.

Last Updated at 8:06am on 1/03/2014

Aberdeen Proving Ground APG

Opening 4 hours late

Allegany County Schools

Closed

Anne Arundel Co. Circuit/District Court

Opening at 10:00 AM

Anne Arundel Co. Govt.

Opening at 10:00 AM

Anne Arundel County Schools

Closed

Baltimore City Circuit Court

Closed

Baltimore City Community College

Opening at 10:30 AM

Baltimore City Schools

Closed

Baltimore County Department of Aging

Closed

Baltimore County Government

Opening at 10:00 AM Liberal leave

Baltimore County Libraries

Opening at 12:00 PM

Baltimore County Schools

Closed

Baltimore School of Hair Design

Closed

Balto. Museum of Industry

Closed

Calvert County Schools

Closed

Carroll Community College

Opening at noon

Carroll County Government

Opening 4 hours late

Carroll County Schools

Closed

CCBC/All campuses

Opening at noon

Cecil Community College

Closed

Cecil County Schools

Closed Friday

Compass Academy

Closed

Coppin State University

Opening 2 hours late

Dorchester County Schools

Closed

Frederick County Schools

Closed

Friends School of Baltimore

Closed

Garrett County Schools

Closed

Gerstell Academy

Opening 2 hours late

Harford Christian School

Closed Evening Activities Cancelled

Harford Community College

Closed

Harford County Government

Opening at 12:00 PM Liberal leave

Harford County Schools

Closed No morning pre-k or preschool

Harford Trash Services

Opening 3 hours late

Hood College

Opening at 11:00 AM

Howard Co. Government

Liberal leave

Howard Community College

Opening 1 1/2 hours late

Howard County Schools

Closed

Irvine Nature Center

Closed

Johns Hopkins University

Closed

Kent County Schools

Closed Friday 12 mon. employees report by 9

Little Flowers Early Childhood Center

Opening 1 hour late Opening at 9:00 a.m.

Loyola University – Columbia

Closed Essential employees on time

Loyola University – Main Campus

Closed Essential employees on time

Loyola University – Timonium

Closed Essential employees on time

Maryland Zoo At Baltimore

Closed Friday

Maryland Beauty Academy Essex

Closed

Maryland Beauty Academy Reisterstown

Closed

McDaniel College

Opening at 12:00 PM

Md University of Integrative Health

Opening 1 hour late

Montgomery County Schools

Closed

Morgan State University

Opening at 12:00 PM Essential Employees

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Closed

Oak Grove Classical Christian School

Closed

Prince George’s County Schools

Closed

Queen Anne’s County Schools

Closed Friday 12 mon. employees report at 9

Salisbury University

Opening 2 hours late Essential employees on time

Sojourner Douglass College

Closed

St. Mary’s County Schools

Closed

Stevenson University

Opening at 10:00 AM

Talbot County Schools

Closed

Towson University

Opening at 12:00 PM

U.S. Naval Academy

Opening 2 hours late

UMBC

Opening 4 hours late

University College

Opening 2 hours late

University of Baltimore

Opening at 11:00 AM Essential employees on time

University Of Maryland-Balto

Open Liberal leave

University of Maryland-College Park

Opening at 10:00 AM

US Army Corps of Engineers (Balt Dist.)

Opening 2 hours late

Von Lee Intl. School of Aesthetics

Closed

Washington County Schools

Closed

Wicomico County Schools

Closed

Worcester County Schools

Closed

