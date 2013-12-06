NewsOne Now
Armstrong Williams On Nelson Mandela’s Love For Gospel Music

Public officials, commentators and celebrities are sharing their stories remembering how special Nelson Mandela was to them and the rest of the world. On”NewsOne Now” this morning, Armstrong Williams recounts a time he spoke with Mandela about his favorite activities and topics.

“I think the funniest thing about Mr. Mandela is he’d say, ‘Stop with the politics, let’s talk about the U.S,’” Williams said. “He made those transitions quickly. He talked about what sustained him, and he said gospel music. I said, ‘What do you know about gospel music?’ He said, ‘Shirley Caesar, ‘Jesus I love calling your name’!’”

Watch the entire clip below.

