Update: ‘NewsOne Now’ Celebrates The Life Of Nelson Mandela [AUDIO]

This morning, “NewsOne Now” mourned the death of the late Nelson Mandela along with the world. Host Roland Martin reflected on the revolutionary and the outstanding history of peace, dignity and resolve that Mandela encompassed in his 95 years. Guests included John Legend, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, actor Hill Harper and more, who shared personal stories and condolences to celebrate the life and legacy of a true hero.

Listen to the “NewsOne Now” Nelson Mandela special broadcast below.

