NewsOne Now
Home

Update: ‘NewsOne Now’ Celebrates The Life Of Nelson Mandela [AUDIO]

This morning, “NewsOne Now” mourned the death of the late Nelson Mandela along with the world. Host Roland Martin reflected on the revolutionary and the outstanding history of peace, dignity and resolve that Mandela encompassed in his 95 years. Guests included John Legend, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, actor Hill Harper and more, who shared personal stories and condolences to celebrate the life and legacy of a true hero.

Listen to the “NewsOne Now” Nelson Mandela special broadcast below.

Update: ‘NewsOne Now’ Celebrates The Life Of Nelson Mandela [AUDIO] was originally published on newsone.com

John Legend , Nelson Mandela Death , Nelson Mandela dies , newsone now , Roland Martin

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Baltimore City Skyline
Gov. Hogan, Balt. County Exec. Johnny Olszewski Respond…

Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., responded to President Trump’s comments regarding Baltimore and U.S. Rep.…
07.30.19
Antwan Mims
Missile Launcher In The Possession Of Man At…

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the launcher and immediately told airport police, who tracked down the traveler and detained him…
07.30.19
Baltimoreans Launch ‘We Are Baltimore’ Website

A pair of former political aides have launched a “We Are Baltimore” website. The ‘We Are Baltimore’ site was already…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close