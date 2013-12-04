NewsOne Now
Home

What Not To Do When You’re Sexting

Sexting isn’t only for fresh 20-somethings  and frisky politicians. It’s also popular with regular grown folk — even the the 50-plus set — and married people who want to spice up their relationships.

On NewsOne Now with Roland MartinDr. Rachel Ross explained why it’s good for keeping the fires lit: ”If you’re sexting throughout the day it kind of sets the tone for what’s next.”

However, she said, texting sexy photos does come with risks. Even if you think you have forever-forever-ever kind of love, relationships do end. What was once a sexy secret can become a public embarrassment in the wrong hands “You cannot go around sexting full body shots of yourself,” Dr. Ross advised. “I always say, kind of go from the neck down when you’re sexting,” she said.

Listen to the rest of her tips in the clip below.

Be sure to tune in to NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

What Not To Do When You’re Sexting was originally published on newsone.com

cell phones , Dr. Rachael Ross , newsone now , Sexting , Texting

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Baltimore City Skyline
Gov. Hogan, Balt. County Exec. Johnny Olszewski Respond…

Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., responded to President Trump’s comments regarding Baltimore and U.S. Rep.…
07.30.19
Antwan Mims
Missile Launcher In The Possession Of Man At…

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the launcher and immediately told airport police, who tracked down the traveler and detained him…
07.30.19
Baltimoreans Launch ‘We Are Baltimore’ Website

A pair of former political aides have launched a “We Are Baltimore” website. The ‘We Are Baltimore’ site was already…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close